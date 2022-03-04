Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

107,787 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,787KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8620592
  Stock #: HBS15
  VIN: WMWXP7C59F2A58485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HBS15
  • Mileage 107,787 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mini Cooper S Manual - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & check out this fully certified MINI Cooper S Hot Hatch, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with a 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Twin-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, MINI Boost Sound System w/USB Connect & Satellite Tuner Preparation, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Light Package with LED Adaptive Headlights & LED Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Air Conditioning, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 16 Loop Spoke Alloy Wheels, Black Bonnet Stripes, Finished in Sporty Blazing Red Metallic w/Color Line Glowing Red Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD/All Weather Tires and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, Fully serviced including new brakes & brand new All-Weather 4-Season Tires, 107,787 kms, priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer, Stock #HBS15.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

