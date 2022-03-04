$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008
2015 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8620592
- Stock #: HBS15
- VIN: WMWXP7C59F2A58485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # HBS15
- Mileage 107,787 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mini Cooper S Manual - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & check out this fully certified MINI Cooper S Hot Hatch, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with a 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Twin-Turbo mated to the hard to find 6-Speed Manual Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, MINI Boost Sound System w/USB Connect & Satellite Tuner Preparation, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, Light Package with LED Adaptive Headlights & LED Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Air Conditioning, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 16 Loop Spoke Alloy Wheels, Black Bonnet Stripes, Finished in Sporty Blazing Red Metallic w/Color Line Glowing Red Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD/All Weather Tires and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, Fully serviced including new brakes & brand new All-Weather 4-Season Tires, 107,787 kms, priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer, Stock #HBS15.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BCW Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.