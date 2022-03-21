2015 MINI Cooper

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 5 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8757743

8757743 Stock #: JCW15W

JCW15W VIN: WMWXM9C54FT997314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 124,530 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.