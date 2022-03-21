$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008
2015 MINI Cooper
Hardtop John Cooper Works
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8757743
- Stock #: JCW15W
- VIN: WMWXM9C54FT997314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 124,530 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mini John Cooper Works Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this hard to find 6-Speed Manual MINI JCW that comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES WITH MOST EVERY OPTION including the Technology Package with Navigation System Professional Mini Connected XL w/Voice Control & Smartphone Integration , MINI Head Up Display,Panorama Roof, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to a Sport 6-Speed Manual Transmission, JCW Sport Exhaust w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Light Package with LED Headlights & Foglamps, Piano Black Exterior Trim, Privacy Tint, Essentials Package, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 18 JCW Cup Spoke Two Tone Alloy wheels with brand new All-Season RFT Tires, Finished in Stunning White Silver Metallic w/Upgraded John Cooper Works Dinamica Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD including Performance Control & Dynamic Damping Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 124,530 Kms, save thousands off the price of new at $23,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW15W.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BCW Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.