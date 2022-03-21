Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper

124,530 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop John Cooper Works

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop John Cooper Works

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

  1. 8757743
  2. 8757743
  3. 8757743
  4. 8757743
  5. 8757743
  6. 8757743
  7. 8757743
  8. 8757743
  9. 8757743
  10. 8757743
  11. 8757743
  12. 8757743
  13. 8757743
  14. 8757743
  15. 8757743
  16. 8757743
  17. 8757743
  18. 8757743
  19. 8757743
  20. 8757743
  21. 8757743
  22. 8757743
  23. 8757743
  24. 8757743
  25. 8757743
  26. 8757743
  27. 8757743
  28. 8757743
  29. 8757743
  30. 8757743
  31. 8757743
  32. 8757743
  33. 8757743
  34. 8757743
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,530KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8757743
  • Stock #: JCW15W
  • VIN: WMWXM9C54FT997314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 124,530 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mini John Cooper Works Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this hard to find 6-Speed Manual MINI JCW that comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES WITH MOST EVERY OPTION including the Technology Package with Navigation System Professional Mini Connected XL w/Voice Control & Smartphone Integration , MINI Head Up Display,Panorama Roof, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to a Sport 6-Speed Manual Transmission, JCW Sport Exhaust w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Light Package with LED Headlights & Foglamps, Piano Black Exterior Trim, Privacy Tint, Essentials Package, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield & Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 18 JCW Cup Spoke Two Tone Alloy wheels with brand new All-Season RFT Tires, Finished in Stunning White Silver Metallic w/Upgraded John Cooper Works Dinamica Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD including Performance Control & Dynamic Damping Control will bring you, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 124,530 Kms, save thousands off the price of new at $23,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW15W.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCW Automotive Group

2008 Lexus ISF Stock
 157,538 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper Cou...
 64,153 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 MINI Cooper Cou...
 20,000 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

Call Dealer

403-606-XXXX

(click to show)

403-606-9008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory