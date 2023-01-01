2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

$6,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 4 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10436103

10436103 Stock #: 77943

77943 VIN: JA32X2HU7FU601977

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 77943

Mileage 130,409 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.