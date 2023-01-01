Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>This Nissan Altima Comes Equipped with These Options</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic, Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/4-Speakers -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start. </span></p><p> </p><p>*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***</p><p>APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA</p><p>INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS<br /><br />All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. </p><p> </p><p>FAST APPROVALS </p>

2015 Nissan Altima

124,460 KM

Details Description Features

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

S-2.5-Bluetooth-Push Button Start-Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

S-2.5-Bluetooth-Push Button Start-Low KM

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

  1. 1703883523
  2. 1703883528
  3. 1703883535
  4. 1703883539
  5. 1703883543
  6. 1703883546
  7. 1703883550
  8. 1703883555
  9. 1703883560
  10. 1703883564
  11. 1703883569
  12. 1703883574
  13. 1703883580
  14. 1703883586
  15. 1703883589
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP3FN390120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,460 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Altima Comes Equipped with These Options
Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Xtronic, Tires: P215/60R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/4-Speakers -inc: MP3, aux-in, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition and streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start. 

 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

Used 2015 Nissan Altima S-2.5-Bluetooth-Push Button Start-Low KM for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Altima S-2.5-Bluetooth-Push Button Start-Low KM 124,460 KM $13,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT- ECO DIESEL- SUNROOF- NAVI- 4WD- LOW KM for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT- ECO DIESEL- SUNROOF- NAVI- 4WD- LOW KM 73,415 KM $38,997 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST-1 Owner-No accidents-Leather-Back up Cam- for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 RAM 1500 ST-1 Owner-No accidents-Leather-Back up Cam- 117,125 KM $27,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Call Dealer

403-804-XXXX

(click to show)

403-804-6179

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima