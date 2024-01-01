Menu
<div>    CARFAX REPORT:     https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GK0Cy6Lt1/9yunNkjk3EWN9Hmq/lydTd</div>

2015 Nissan Altima

168,642 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Altima

2.5

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,642KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP3FN304420

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 168,642 KM

    CARFAX REPORT:     https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=GK0Cy6Lt1/9yunNkjk3EWN9Hmq/lydTd

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Wheel Covers,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Au...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-XXXX

403-770-9294

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2015 Nissan Altima