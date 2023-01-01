$14,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2015 Nissan Leaf
SV w/ FULL ELECTRIC / 360 PARKING CAM / BOSE SOUND
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
- Listing ID: 10352475
- Stock #: 20316
- VIN: 1N4AZ0CP0FC302632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 71,464 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Nissan LEAF SV comes loaded with a reliable ALL ELECTRIC MOTOR, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, fog lights, 360-degree parking camera, premium 7-speaker BOSE sound system, heated mirrors, heated seats, keyless entry with push start ignition, automatic climate control, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!!
