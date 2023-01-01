Menu
2015 Nissan Leaf

71,464 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

SV w/ FULL ELECTRIC / 360 PARKING CAM / BOSE SOUND

SV w/ FULL ELECTRIC / 360 PARKING CAM / BOSE SOUND

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

71,464KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 71,464 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Nissan LEAF SV comes loaded with a reliable ALL ELECTRIC MOTOR, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, fog lights, 360-degree parking camera, premium 7-speaker BOSE sound system, heated mirrors, heated seats, keyless entry with push start ignition, automatic climate control, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SUPER BLACK METALLIC, Electric Motor, Front Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, AM/FM Stereo, Traction Control, Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Navigation System, Aluminum ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

