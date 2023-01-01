$7,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
4dr HB AUTO SV
2015 Nissan Micra
4dr HB AUTO SV
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
181,298KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP6FL270818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,298 KM
Vehicle Description
AMVIC Licensed Business
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Clinic
Email Car Clinic
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Car Clinic
403-455-1534
2015 Nissan Micra