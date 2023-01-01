Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AMVIC Licensed Business </p>

2015 Nissan Micra

181,298 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1701761980
  2. 1701761999
  3. 1701762026
  4. 1701761916
  5. 1701761915
  6. 1701762078
  7. 1701762101
  8. 1701762114
  9. 1701762135
  10. 1701762155
  11. 1701761916
  12. 1701761916
  13. 1701761916
  14. 1701761916
  15. 1701761916
  16. 1701761915
  17. 1701761917
  18. 1701761915
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
181,298KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP6FL270818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,298 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed Business 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Clinic

Used 2015 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV 181,298 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Kia Sportage LX 146,449 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline 106,762 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra