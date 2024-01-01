Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 47272 <br/>Lot #: 623 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Donate A Car Canada: The proceeds from the sale of this vehicle will go to charity. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> *EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Nissan Micra

95,107 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Micra

Watch This Vehicle
11968122

2015 Nissan Micra

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11968122
  2. 11968122
  3. 11968122
  4. 11968122
  5. 11968122
  6. 11968122
  7. 11968122
  8. 11968122
  9. 11968122
  10. 11968122
  11. 11968122
  12. 11968122
  13. 11968122
  14. 11968122
  15. 11968122
  16. 11968122
  17. 11968122
  18. 11968122
  19. 11968122
  20. 11968122
  21. 11968122
  22. 11968122
  23. 11968122
  24. 11968122
  25. 11968122
  26. 11968122
  27. 11968122
  28. 11968122
  29. 11968122
  30. 11968122
  31. 11968122
  32. 11968122
  33. 11968122
  34. 11968122
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,107KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP2FL241171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47272
  • Mileage 95,107 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 3.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 47272
Lot #: 623
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Donate A Car Canada: The proceeds from the sale of this vehicle will go to charity.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2005 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Volkswagen Jetta 224,867 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 200,985 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 3500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 RAM 3500 SLT 152,547 KM $17,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Micra