2015 Nissan Murano

128,500 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

SV w/ AWD / PANO ROOF / NAVIGATION

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

128,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8254652
  • Stock #: 19754
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH1FN238078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 128,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Murano SV comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, NAVIGATION system, alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, heated power seats, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, premium 11-speaker BOSE sound system, 60/40 split folding rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 7-inch touchscreen with back-up camera and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Intermittent Wipers, Climate Control, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Brake Assist, Front Side Air Bag, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Satellite Radio, Driver Ad...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

