font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;>The 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL is a midsize SUV that offers a blend of power, comfort, and advanced features, making it an excellent choice for families and those seeking a versatile vehicle. It is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient performance. The Pathfinder SL features a sleek exterior with chrome accents, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a well-appointed cabin with leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a premium Bose audio system. With three rows of seating for up to seven passengers, ample cargo space, and advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor, the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL is a reliable and comfortable SUV suitable for both daily driving and long family trips.</p>

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,709KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM8FC640124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 640124
  • Mileage 159,709 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL is a midsize SUV that offers a blend of power, comfort, and advanced features, making it an excellent choice for families and those seeking a versatile vehicle. It is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient performance. The Pathfinder SL features a sleek exterior with chrome accents, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a well-appointed cabin with leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a premium Bose audio system. With three rows of seating for up to seven passengers, ample cargo space, and advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor, the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL is a reliable and comfortable SUV suitable for both daily driving and long family trips.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

