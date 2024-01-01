$15,997+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$15,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 640124
- Mileage 159,709 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL is a midsize SUV that offers a blend of power, comfort, and advanced features, making it an excellent choice for families and those seeking a versatile vehicle. It is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for smooth and efficient performance. The Pathfinder SL features a sleek exterior with chrome accents, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers a well-appointed cabin with leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a premium Bose audio system. With three rows of seating for up to seven passengers, ample cargo space, and advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree Around View Monitor, the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL is a reliable and comfortable SUV suitable for both daily driving and long family trips.
