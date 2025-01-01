$16,990+ GST
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum | DVD | Loaded | Finance Options
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$16,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 136,170 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum – 1 Owner | No Accidents | Dealer Serviced!
This fully loaded 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is the perfect blend of luxury, space, and reliability! Finished in a sleek exterior and packed with premium features, this one-owner SUV comes with a clean Carfax and over 25 documented service records, all performed at Nissan dealerships – a true testament to how well it's been cared for.
Top Features Include:
Platinum Trim – The highest model with all the extras
Dual DVD Headrests – Keep the rear passengers entertained
Heated & Cooled Leather Seats – Front and second row
Power Panoramic Sunroof – Open up the view
Navigation System & Around View Monitor – Easy to get around and park anywhere
Bose Premium Audio – Crisp sound quality
Remote Start & Power Tailgate – Convenience at your fingertips
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Comfort for everyone onboard
7-Passenger Seating – Room for the whole family
With no accidents, dealer maintenance history, and a clean Carfax, this Pathfinder Platinum is a standout in its class. Don’t miss your chance to own this well-appointed, worry-free SUV!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
403-248-0245