2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum – 1 Owner | No Accidents | Dealer Serviced!

This fully loaded 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is the perfect blend of luxury, space, and reliability! Finished in a sleek exterior and packed with premium features, this one-owner SUV comes with a clean Carfax and over 25 documented service records, all performed at Nissan dealerships – a true testament to how well its been cared for.

Top Features Include:
Platinum Trim – The highest model with all the extras
Dual DVD Headrests – Keep the rear passengers entertained
Heated & Cooled Leather Seats – Front and second row
Power Panoramic Sunroof – Open up the view
Navigation System & Around View Monitor – Easy to get around and park anywhere
Bose Premium Audio – Crisp sound quality
Remote Start & Power Tailgate – Convenience at your fingertips
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Comfort for everyone onboard
7-Passenger Seating – Room for the whole family

 

With no accidents, dealer maintenance history, and a clean Carfax, this Pathfinder Platinum is a standout in its class. Don't miss your chance to own this well-appointed, worry-free SUV!

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

136,170 KM

$16,990

+ GST
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum | DVD | Loaded | Finance Options

12770768

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum | DVD | Loaded | Finance Options

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ GST

Used
136,170KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,170 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$16,990

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2015 Nissan Pathfinder