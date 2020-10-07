2015 Nissan Pathfinder

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Pathfinder PLATINUM comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, Blind Spot Detection System, 360-degree parking camera, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, heated / cooled power leather seats, rear DVD entertainment system with dual screens, NAVIGATION system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 13-speaker BOSE surround sound system, power liftgate, push start ignition, factory remote starter, bluetooth and much more!!!
