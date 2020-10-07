Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

PLATINUM w/ NAVIGATION / LEATHER / DVD

PLATINUM w/ NAVIGATION / LEATHER / DVD

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6110181
  • Stock #: 19167
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM4FC631095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Pathfinder PLATINUM comes fully loaded with a responsive and reliable 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, Blind Spot Detection System, 360-degree parking camera, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, heated / cooled power leather seats, rear DVD entertainment system with dual screens, NAVIGATION system, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 13-speaker BOSE surround sound system, power liftgate, push start ignition, factory remote starter, bluetooth and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

