2015 Nissan Sentra SV -  Automatic, Heated front seats, rear view camera, Nissan intelligent key w/ push button ignition, xm radio, bluetooth audio and phone, auto on off headlights, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and much more....

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS

2015 Nissan Sentra

179,316 KM

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra

SV-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

179,316KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4FL682091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,316 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Sentra SV -  Automatic, Heated front seats, rear view camera, Nissan intelligent key w/ push button ignition, xm radio, bluetooth audio and phone, auto on off headlights, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and much more....

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-XXXX

403-804-6179

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2015 Nissan Sentra