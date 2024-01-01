$9,997+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM
2015 Nissan Sentra
SV-REMOTE START-HEATED SEATS-BACK UP CAM
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
403-804-6179
Certified
$9,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,316 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Sentra SV - Automatic, Heated front seats, rear view camera, Nissan intelligent key w/ push button ignition, xm radio, bluetooth audio and phone, auto on off headlights, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and much more....
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179.
FAST APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crossroads Motors
Email Crossroads Motors
Crossroads Motors
Call Dealer
403-804-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-804-6179