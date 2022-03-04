2015 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 2 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8471133

Stock #: GTS7543

GTS7543 VIN: 3N1AB7AP6FL655216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTS7543

Mileage 103,285 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

