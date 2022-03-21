2015 Nissan Sentra

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 0 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868599

8868599 Stock #: 41312

41312 VIN: 3N1AB7AP3FL665038

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41312

Mileage 202,065 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.