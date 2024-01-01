Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 27.<BR> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<BR><BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24356 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $4,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2015 Nissan Versa Note

118,435 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11491196
  2. 11491196
  3. 11491196
  4. 11491196
  5. 11491196
  6. 11491196
  7. 11491196
  8. 11491196
  9. 11491196
  10. 11491196
  11. 11491196
  12. 11491196
  13. 11491196
  14. 11491196
  15. 11491196
  16. 11491196
  17. 11491196
  18. 11491196
  19. 11491196
  20. 11491196
  21. 11491196
  22. 11491196
  23. 11491196
  24. 11491196
  25. 11491196
  26. 11491196
  27. 11491196
  28. 11491196
  29. 11491196
  30. 11491196
  31. 11491196
  32. 11491196
  33. 11491196
  34. 11491196
  35. 11491196
  36. 11491196
  37. 11491196
  38. 11491196
  39. 11491196
  40. 11491196
  41. 11491196
  42. 11491196
  43. 11491196
  44. 11491196
  45. 11491196
  46. 11491196
  47. 11491196
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,435KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP9FL402116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24356
  • Mileage 118,435 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JULY 27.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24356 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $4,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 89,770 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 156,078 KM $17,000 + tax & lic
Used 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass for sale in Calgary, AB
1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 44,163 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Versa Note