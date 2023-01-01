2015 Nissan Xterra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 4 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10470501

10470501 Stock #: GTA003

GTA003 VIN: 5N1AN0NW8FN652326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTA003

Mileage 149,447 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.