2015 Nissan Xterra

97,671 KM

$137

+ tax & licensing
$137

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

PRO-4X 5AT 4WD

Location

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$137

+ taxes & licensing

97,671KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7595692
  • Stock #: AA0450
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW1FN668383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,671 KM

Vehicle Description

$137.00/Weekly based on sales price $29,995.00 with zero downpayment, interest rate at 4.99% and 60 Month Term.

Excellent condition 2015 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X! This 4WD SUV features Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Tow Hooks, Aluminum Wheels, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Run flat tires
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
4WD/AWD

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-XXXX

1-833-580-8858

