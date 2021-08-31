2015 Nissan Xterra

$137 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 6 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7595692

7595692 Stock #: AA0450

AA0450 VIN: 5N1AN0NW1FN668383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 97,671 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Leather Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Convenience tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Interval wipers Windows rear window defogger Mechanical full size spare tire Additional Features Subwoofer Skid plate Run flat tires Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Telematics System Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.