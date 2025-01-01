Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2015 Porsche Macan S – 1 Owner | Impeccably Serviced | 20 Documented Service Records</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Experience luxury, performance, and everyday practicality in this stunning 2015 Porsche Macan S. A true driver’s SUV, this Macan comes from a single meticulous owner and boasts an exceptional service history with </span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>20 documented service records</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>—showing the care and attention this vehicle has received throughout its life.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Key Highlights:</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – delivering thrilling acceleration and precision handling</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All-Wheel Drive</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – confidence and control in all road conditions</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>1 Owner, Well-Maintained</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – peace of mind with proven reliability</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>20 Documented Service Records</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – a rare find with full history</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Premium Interior</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – leather-appointed seating, driver-focused cockpit, and timeless Porsche craftsmanship</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Sporty Yet Practical</span><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – performance SUV with versatile cargo space for daily driving and weekend adventures.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #050505; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This Macan S perfectly blends Porsche performance DNA with the comfort and utility of a luxury SUV. Whether you’re navigating city streets or enjoying open roads, it delivers the refinement and excitement you expect from Porsche.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p style=line-height: 1.4; data-start=186 data-end=224><strong data-start=186 data-end=222>Find Your Next Ride at Car Zone! </strong>Thanks for browsing our Car Zone inventory! Every vehicle comes fully detailed, Carfax-verified, and safety inspected with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment for your peace of mind. We make driving home easy with <strong data-start=448 data-end=478>Flexible financing options</strong> – All credit situations welcome, <strong data-start=515 data-end=542>Fast same-day approvals, </strong><strong data-start=547 data-end=569>Trade-ins accepted</strong> for top value!</p><p style=line-height: 1.4; data-start=186 data-end=224> </p><p data-start=186 data-end=224>Apply online today at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><strong data-start=609 data-end=627>CARZONECALGARY</strong></a>, or stop by our dealership at <strong data-start=658 data-end=688>2036 36 Street SE, Calgary</strong> for a <strong data-start=695 data-end=721>hassle-free test drive</strong>. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the right vehicle and show you the <strong data-start=817 data-end=841>Car Zone Difference!</strong></p><p><em data-start=845 data-end=868>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</em></p>

2015 Porsche Macan

125,300 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Porsche Macan

S | Serviced Well | Finance & Warranty Available

Watch This Vehicle
12955460

2015 Porsche Macan

S | Serviced Well | Finance & Warranty Available

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,300KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Porsche Macan S – 1 Owner | Impeccably Serviced | 20 Documented Service Records

 

Experience luxury, performance, and everyday practicality in this stunning 2015 Porsche Macan S. A true driver’s SUV, this Macan comes from a single meticulous owner and boasts an exceptional service history with 20 documented service records—showing the care and attention this vehicle has received throughout its life.

 

Key Highlights:

Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine – delivering thrilling acceleration and precision handling

All-Wheel Drive – confidence and control in all road conditions

1 Owner, Well-Maintained – peace of mind with proven reliability

20 Documented Service Records – a rare find with full history

Premium Interior – leather-appointed seating, driver-focused cockpit, and timeless Porsche craftsmanship

Sporty Yet Practical – performance SUV with versatile cargo space for daily driving and weekend adventures.

 

This Macan S perfectly blends Porsche performance DNA with the comfort and utility of a luxury SUV. Whether you’re navigating city streets or enjoying open roads, it delivers the refinement and excitement you expect from Porsche.

 

Find Your Next Ride at Car Zone! Thanks for browsing our Car Zone inventory! Every vehicle comes fully detailed, Carfax-verified, and safety inspected with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment for your peace of mind. We make driving home easy with Flexible financing options – All credit situations welcome, Fast same-day approvals, Trade-ins accepted for top value!

 

Apply online today at CARZONECALGARY, or stop by our dealership at 2036 36 Street SE, Calgary for a hassle-free test drive. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the right vehicle and show you the Car Zone Difference!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2015 Porsche Macan S | Serviced Well | Finance & Warranty Available for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Porsche Macan S | Serviced Well | Finance & Warranty Available 125,300 KM $26,990 + GST
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback, Low Km's, Ready for Winter for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Toyota Corolla iM Hatchback, Low Km's, Ready for Winter 90,793 KM $20,990 + GST
Used 2016 Yamaha XVS1300 V-STAR | Finance & Warranty Available for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Yamaha XVS1300 V-STAR | Finance & Warranty Available 53,675 KM $8,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2015 Porsche Macan