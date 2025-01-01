$26,990+ GST
2015 Porsche Macan
S | Serviced Well | Finance & Warranty Available
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$26,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,300 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Porsche Macan S – 1 Owner | Impeccably Serviced | 20 Documented Service Records
Experience luxury, performance, and everyday practicality in this stunning 2015 Porsche Macan S. A true driver’s SUV, this Macan comes from a single meticulous owner and boasts an exceptional service history with 20 documented service records—showing the care and attention this vehicle has received throughout its life.
Key Highlights:
Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine – delivering thrilling acceleration and precision handling
All-Wheel Drive – confidence and control in all road conditions
1 Owner, Well-Maintained – peace of mind with proven reliability
20 Documented Service Records – a rare find with full history
Premium Interior – leather-appointed seating, driver-focused cockpit, and timeless Porsche craftsmanship
Sporty Yet Practical – performance SUV with versatile cargo space for daily driving and weekend adventures.
This Macan S perfectly blends Porsche performance DNA with the comfort and utility of a luxury SUV. Whether you’re navigating city streets or enjoying open roads, it delivers the refinement and excitement you expect from Porsche.
Find Your Next Ride at Car Zone! Thanks for browsing our Car Zone inventory! Every vehicle comes fully detailed, Carfax-verified, and safety inspected with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment for your peace of mind. We make driving home easy with Flexible financing options – All credit situations welcome, Fast same-day approvals, Trade-ins accepted for top value!
Apply online today at CARZONECALGARY, or stop by our dealership at 2036 36 Street SE, Calgary for a hassle-free test drive. Our friendly, knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the right vehicle and show you the Car Zone Difference!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Vehicle Features
