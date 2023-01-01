2015 Porsche Panamera

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 5 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10533639

10533639 Stock #: GT578

GT578 VIN: WP0AB2A70FL050118

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,545 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.