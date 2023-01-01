2015 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 10090623

10090623 Stock #: 229498A

229498A VIN: 1C6RR7ST1FS721283

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 229498A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.