Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 27.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 90040 - LOT #: 701 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2015 RAM 1500

238,216 KM

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10799340
  2. 10799340
  3. 10799340
  4. 10799340
  5. 10799340
  6. 10799340
  7. 10799340
  8. 10799340
  9. 10799340
  10. 10799340
  11. 10799340
  12. 10799340
  13. 10799340
  14. 10799340
  15. 10799340
  16. 10799340
  17. 10799340
  18. 10799340
  19. 10799340
  20. 10799340
  21. 10799340
  22. 10799340
  23. 10799340
  24. 10799340
  25. 10799340
  26. 10799340
  27. 10799340
  28. 10799340
  29. 10799340
  30. 10799340
  31. 10799340
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
238,216KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KTXFG572296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 90040
  • Mileage 238,216 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 27.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 90040 - LOT #: 701 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Jeep Renegade North for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Jeep Renegade North 128,897 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 277,814 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Chrysler Crossfire 207,426 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500