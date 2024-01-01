Menu
2015 RAM 1500

Details Features

ST

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Actions
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT6FS709981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2015 RAM 1500