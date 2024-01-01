$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT6FS709981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
