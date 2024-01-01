Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43484
Lot #: 425AV
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government.
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * * REQUIRES BOOSTER PACK TO RUN *
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2015 RAM 1500

235,569 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 RAM 1500

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,569KM
VIN 1C6RR7PT9FS529070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43484
  • Mileage 235,569 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43484
Lot #: 425AV
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government.
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * * REQUIRES BOOSTER PACK TO RUN *
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 RAM 1500