OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION 
Stock #: 70492 
Lot #: 582 
Reserve Price: $14,900 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
 **DIESEL** 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. 
 
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 RAM 1500

255,221 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

12504817

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,221KM
VIN 1C6RR7VM9FS671009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 70492
  • Mileage 255,221 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70492
Lot #: 582
Reserve Price: $14,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
**DIESEL**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2015 RAM 1500