$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 RAM 1500
Laramie
2015 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,221KM
VIN 1C6RR7VM9FS671009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 70492
- Mileage 255,221 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 13.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70492
Lot #: 582
Reserve Price: $14,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
**DIESEL**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70492
Lot #: 582
Reserve Price: $14,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
**DIESEL**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2015 RAM 1500 Laramie 255,221 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 267,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT 211,596 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2015 RAM 1500