Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

269,377 KM

Details Description

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8249106
  2. 8249106
  3. 8249106
  4. 8249106
  5. 8249106
  6. 8249106
  7. 8249106
  8. 8249106
  9. 8249106
  10. 8249106
  11. 8249106
  12. 8249106
  13. 8249106
  14. 8249106
  15. 8249106
  16. 8249106
  17. 8249106
  18. 8249106
  19. 8249106
  20. 8249106
  21. 8249106
  22. 8249106
  23. 8249106
  24. 8249106
  25. 8249106
  26. 8249106
  27. 8249106
  28. 8249106
  29. 8249106
  30. 8249106
  31. 8249106
  32. 8249106
  33. 8249106
  34. 8249106
Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

269,377KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8249106
  • Stock #: 30714
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9FG640698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30714
  • Mileage 269,377 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 26.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30714 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $10,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE NOISE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Dodge Journey
 362,114 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 284,332 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
 250,883 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory