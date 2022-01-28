2015 RAM 1500

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 2 6 9 , 3 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8249106

8249106 Stock #: 30714

30714 VIN: 3C6RR7KT9FG640698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 30714

Mileage 269,377 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.