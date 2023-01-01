Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

166,744 KM

Details Description

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9488995
  2. 9488995
  3. 9488995
  4. 9488995
  5. 9488995
  6. 9488995
  7. 9488995
  8. 9488995
  9. 9488995
  10. 9488995
  11. 9488995
  12. 9488995
  13. 9488995
  14. 9488995
  15. 9488995
  16. 9488995
  17. 9488995
  18. 9488995
  19. 9488995
  20. 9488995
  21. 9488995
  22. 9488995
  23. 9488995
  24. 9488995
  25. 9488995
  26. 9488995
  27. 9488995
  28. 9488995
  29. 9488995
  30. 9488995
  31. 9488995
  32. 9488995
  33. 9488995
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

166,744KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9488995
  • Stock #: 56198
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT2FG546422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 56198
  • Mileage 166,744 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 56198 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $8,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE NOISE, REQUIRES MAJOR REPAIR OR REPLACEMENT * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Toyota Corolla CE
 210,512 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4
 289,520 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris BASE
 226,418 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory