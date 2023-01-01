Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

150,501 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9489007
  2. 9489007
  3. 9489007
  4. 9489007
  5. 9489007
  6. 9489007
  7. 9489007
  8. 9489007
  9. 9489007
  10. 9489007
  11. 9489007
  12. 9489007
  13. 9489007
  14. 9489007
  15. 9489007
  16. 9489007
  17. 9489007
  18. 9489007
  19. 9489007
  20. 9489007
  21. 9489007
  22. 9489007
  23. 9489007
  24. 9489007
  25. 9489007
  26. 9489007
  27. 9489007
  28. 9489007
Contact Seller

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

150,501KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9489007
  • Stock #: 57886
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4FG578479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 57886
  • Mileage 150,501 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 57886 - LOT #: 116 - RESERVE PRICE: $21,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Toyota Corolla CE
 210,512 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4
 289,520 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris BASE
 226,418 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory