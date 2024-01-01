$44,997+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 3500
4WD Crew Cab 149" Longhorn
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$44,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2015 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 149" Longhorn, available at Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a 5.7L V8 engine and a comfortable black leather interior. With 182,000km on the odometer, this truck has proven itself to be reliable and ready for many more miles on the road. This truck was proffessionaly rebuilt and is ready to hit the roads.
This RAM 3500 is loaded with features that will make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're hauling cargo or cruising down the highway, you'll appreciate the comfort and convenience this truck offers. From the heated and ventilated seats to the premium sound system, this truck is designed to pamper you. And with its powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, you can be sure you'll have the power and capability to tackle any task.
Here are five of the most desirable features of this RAM 3500 Longhorn:
- Luxurious Longhorn Trim: The Longhorn trim package offers a level of luxury rarely seen in pickup trucks, with premium leather seating, woodgrain accents, and chrome detailing.
- Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine: The V8 engine provides plenty of power for hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer.
- Heated and Ventilated Seats: Stay comfortable in all weather conditions with heated and ventilated seats.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with the high-quality sound system.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Go anywhere, anytime with the reliable 4-wheel drive system.
Visit Royalty Motors today to see this stunning RAM 3500 Longhorn in person. You won't be disappointed!
