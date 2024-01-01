Menu
<p>Looking for a powerful and luxurious pickup truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2015 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 149 Longhorn, available at Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a 5.7L V8 engine and a comfortable black leather interior. With 182,000km on the odometer, this truck has proven itself to be reliable and ready for many more miles on the road. This truck was proffessionaly rebuilt and is ready to hit the roads.</p><p>This RAM 3500 is loaded with features that will make every drive enjoyable. Whether youre hauling cargo or cruising down the highway, youll appreciate the comfort and convenience this truck offers. From the heated and ventilated seats to the premium sound system, this truck is designed to pamper you. And with its powerful engine and 4-wheel drive, you can be sure youll have the power and capability to tackle any task.</p><p>Here are five of the most desirable features of this RAM 3500 Longhorn:</p><ol><li><strong>Luxurious Longhorn Trim:</strong> The Longhorn trim package offers a level of luxury rarely seen in pickup trucks, with premium leather seating, woodgrain accents, and chrome detailing.</li><li><strong>Powerful 5.7L V8 Engine:</strong> The V8 engine provides plenty of power for hauling heavy loads or towing a trailer.</li><li><strong>Heated and Ventilated Seats:</strong> Stay comfortable in all weather conditions with heated and ventilated seats.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music with the high-quality sound system.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Go anywhere, anytime with the reliable 4-wheel drive system.</li></ol><p>Visit Royalty Motors today to see this stunning RAM 3500 Longhorn in person. You wont be disappointed!</p>

2015 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 149" Longhorn

$44,997 + tax & licensing

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
182,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63R3FL8FG704416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

