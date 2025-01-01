Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><div><div><div><div><p><span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span></p></div></div></div></div></div><div><br></div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1744217481707_057960026035252965 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 RAM ProMaster

392,647 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM ProMaster

City 4dr Wgn SLT| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12407448

2015 RAM ProMaster

City 4dr Wgn SLT| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 12407448
  2. 12407448
  3. 12407448
  4. 12407448
  5. 12407448
  6. 12407448
  7. 12407448
  8. 12407448
  9. 12407448
  10. 12407448
  11. 12407448
  12. 12407448
  13. 12407448
  14. 12407448
  15. 12407448
  16. 12407448
  17. 12407448
  18. 12407448
  19. 12407448
  20. 12407448
  21. 12407448
  22. 12407448
  23. 12407448
Contact Seller

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
392,647KM
VIN ZFBERFDT2F6199905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 392,647 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Manual Vented Rear Windows
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Mechanical

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
61 L Fuel Tank
95-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black bodyside mouldings
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Concealed Storage
Tires: 215/55R16XL BWS AS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
440 kgs (5
380 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country 4dr Wgn T5 AWD| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country 4dr Wgn T5 AWD| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 110,883 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD 4dr HSE| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Land Rover Range Rover 4WD 4dr HSE| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 212,257 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 230,515 KM $8,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster