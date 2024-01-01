$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 SANGER WAKE SERIES 215
2015 SANGER WAKE SERIES 215
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
335KM
VIN SANRX148E515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 48166
- Mileage 335 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 11.
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48166
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $12,500
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE BLOCK FROZEN/CRACKED * TRAILER VIN:1VMBG2227F1037134 * ENGINE INDMAR RAPTOR 400 6.2L HOURS: 335
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
2015 SANGER WAKE SERIES 215