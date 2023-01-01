$23,990+ tax & licensing
403-561-2416
2015 Scion FR-S
RWD
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
$23,990
- Listing ID: 9766903
- Stock #: B17006
- VIN: JF1ZNAA10F9701301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 97,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Scion FR-S! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! The following features are included: delay-off headlights, cruise control, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
