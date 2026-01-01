$4,900+ GST
2015 Subaru Forester
2015 Subaru Forester
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$4,900
+ GST
Used
241,628KM
VIN JF2SJCTC4FH463137
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15700
- Mileage 241,628 KM
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 15700
Lot #: 567
Reserve Price: $4,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* EXTRA TIRES * *BACKUP CAMERA INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2015 Subaru Forester