Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Forester

162,039 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

XT LIMITED NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

XT LIMITED NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 9292540
  2. 9292540
  3. 9292540
  4. 9292540
  5. 9292540
  6. 9292540
  7. 9292540
  8. 9292540
  9. 9292540
  10. 9292540
  11. 9292540
  12. 9292540
  13. 9292540
  14. 9292540
  15. 9292540
  16. 9292540
  17. 9292540
  18. 9292540
  19. 9292540
  20. 9292540
  21. 9292540
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

162,039KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9292540
  • Stock #: 497234
  • VIN: JF2SJHTC0FH497234

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 162,039 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 SUBARU FORESTER CVT 2.0 XT LIMITED WITH 162039 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Heated Front Seat(s),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Power Door Locks,Turbocharged,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Rear Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Heated Mirrors,Bucket Seats,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Driver Adjustable L...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 85,605 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey S...
 111,560 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Prius c ...
 119,490 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory