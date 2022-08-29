$19,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester
XT LIMITED NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
162,039KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9292540
- Stock #: 497234
- VIN: JF2SJHTC0FH497234
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 162,039 KM
2015 SUBARU FORESTER CVT 2.0 XT LIMITED WITH 162039 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Heated Front Seat(s),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Power Door Locks,Turbocharged,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Rear Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Heated Mirrors,Bucket Seats,Temporary Spare Tire,Aluminum Wheels,Driver Adjustable L...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4