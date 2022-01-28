2015 Subaru Outback

$27,990 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8261481

8261481 Stock #: 19761

19761 VIN: 4S4BSFLC9F3303194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 19761

Mileage 51,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive, Rear Defrost, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tires - Front All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Power Steering, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Tires - Rear All-Season, Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.