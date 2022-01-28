Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Outback

51,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R LIMITED w/ NAVI / LEATHER / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R LIMITED w/ NAVI / LEATHER / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8261481
  • Stock #: 19761
  • VIN: 4S4BSFLC9F3303194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19761
  • Mileage 51,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Subaru Outback 3.6R LIMITED comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L motor, automatic transmission, xenon headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, active fog lights, power liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, premium 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 6.2-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, power sunroof and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, Rear Defrost, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tires - Front All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Power Steering, Power Mirror(s), Brake Assist, Tires - Rear All-Season, Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2019 BMW X5 4.0I w/ ...
 42,500 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano S...
 128,500 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT w/...
 77,000 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory