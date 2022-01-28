$27,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback
3.6R LIMITED w/ NAVI / LEATHER / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$27,990
- Listing ID: 8261481
- Stock #: 19761
- VIN: 4S4BSFLC9F3303194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Subaru Outback 3.6R LIMITED comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L motor, automatic transmission, xenon headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, active fog lights, power liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, premium 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, 6.2-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, power sunroof and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
