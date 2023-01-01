Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

125,285 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

4dr AWD Sdn 6 Speed Man/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

2015 Subaru WRX

4dr AWD Sdn 6 Speed Man/Bluetooth/Heated Seats

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

125,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10258260
  • Stock #: BB6942
  • VIN: JF1VA1A67F9806942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB6942
  • Mileage 125,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Pre-Owned 2015 SUBARU WRX AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including All wheel drive, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Bluetooth Power windows /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Am/Fm Cd player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 12 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

