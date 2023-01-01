Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota 8FG35U

1,772 KM

Details Description

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota 8FG35U

2015 Toyota 8FG35U

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota 8FG35U

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10340793
  2. 10340793
  3. 10340793
  4. 10340793
  5. 10340793
  6. 10340793
  7. 10340793
  8. 10340793
  9. 10340793
  10. 10340793
  11. 10340793
  12. 10340793
  13. 10340793
  14. 10340793
  15. 10340793
  16. 10340793
  17. 10340793
  18. 10340793
  19. 10340793
  20. 10340793
  21. 10340793
  22. 10340793
  23. 10340793
  24. 10340793
Contact Seller

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10340793
  • Stock #: 76493
  • VIN: 10302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 1,772 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 30.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 76493 - LOT #: 357 - RESERVE PRICE: $45,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - OPERATIONAL, *NEW TIRES AND SERVICE COMPLETED* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2020 Ford F-250 SD XLT
 75,198 KM
$41,500 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson
134,370 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix XRS
 285,571 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory