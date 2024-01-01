Menu
Carzone is pleased to offer this 2015 Toyota Corolla S with only 107,694 km. This 1 Owner vehicle comes loaded with Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Sport Mode, Paddle Shifter, Bluetooth connection, Back up Camera, All Weather Floor Mats and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YP9Ee+H+8AnMUU0OEvcD8MRc07EomL/Z

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

2015 Toyota Corolla

107,694 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

S

2015 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

107,694KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 296487
  • Mileage 107,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2015 Toyota Corolla S with only 107,694 km. This 1 Owner vehicle comes loaded with Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Sport Mode, Paddle Shifter, Bluetooth connection, Back up Camera, All Weather Floor Mats and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YP9Ee+H+8AnMUU0OEvcD8MRc07EomL/Z

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2015 Toyota Corolla