2015 Toyota Highlander

$22,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 3 , 8 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10065732

10065732 Stock #: 70588

70588 VIN: 5TDDKRFH2FS155636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 70588

Mileage 203,815 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.