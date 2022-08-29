Menu
2015 Toyota Prius

119,490 KM

Details Description Features

$19,488

+ tax & licensing
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

c TECHNOLOGY NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

119,490KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9284962
  • Stock #: 102986
  • VIN: JTDKDTB39F1102986

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 119,490 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 TOYOTA PRIUS C TECHNOLOGY HATCHBACK WITH 119490 KMS, HYBRID, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, EV MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, PUSH-BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

ABS,Power Steering,MP3 Player,Fog Lamps,CD Player,Satellite Radio,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Rear Spoiler,Daytime Running Lights,Front Wheel Drive,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Brake Assist,Tires - Rear All-Season,MP3 Player,Rear Defrost,Naviga...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

