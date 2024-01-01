Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota RAV4

96,112 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11094530
  2. 11094530
  3. 11094530
  4. 11094530
  5. 11094530
  6. 11094530
  7. 11094530
  8. 11094530
  9. 11094530
  10. 11094530
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREVXFW254098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,112 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2012 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 RAM 1500 SLT 142,325 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport/North 133,001 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 86,849 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4