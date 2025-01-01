$18,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
Autobahn
2015 Volkswagen Golf
Autobahn
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,363 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 6-Speed Manual – Performance Meets Style
Experience the thrill of driving with this 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn, featuring a 6-speed manual transmission that puts you in complete control. This sporty hatchback combines performance, practicality, and premium features, making it a standout choice for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.Key Features:
- Engine: Turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder for a dynamic driving experience
- Transmission: 6-speed manual for precision and engagement
- Trim Level: Autobahn – top-tier luxury and performance features
- Interior: Leather seating, heated front seats, and a sunroof for comfort and style
- Technology: Touchscreen navigation system, premium audio, and advanced connectivity options
- Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and parking sensors
- Agile handling and responsive steering for an engaging drive
- Practical hatchback design with ample cargo space
- Legendary VW quality and engineering
This Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn is a perfect blend of performance and practicality, ideal for those who love driving but need everyday usability. Whether you’re navigating city streets or carving up backroads, this GTI delivers an exceptional experience.
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245