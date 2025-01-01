Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 6-Speed Manual – Performance Meets Style</strong></p><p>Experience the thrill of driving with this <strong>2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn</strong>, featuring a <strong>6-speed manual transmission</strong> that puts you in complete control. This sporty hatchback combines performance, practicality, and premium features, making it a standout choice for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.</p><h3><strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> Turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder for a dynamic driving experience</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 6-speed manual for precision and engagement</li><li><strong>Trim Level:</strong> Autobahn – top-tier luxury and performance features</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Leather seating, heated front seats, and a sunroof for comfort and style</li><li><strong>Technology:</strong> Touchscreen navigation system, premium audio, and advanced connectivity options</li><li><strong>Safety:</strong> Equipped with advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and parking sensors</li></ul><h3><strong>Highlights:</strong></h3><ul><li>Agile handling and responsive steering for an engaging drive</li><li>Practical hatchback design with ample cargo space</li><li>Legendary VW quality and engineering</li></ul><p>This <strong>Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn</strong> is a perfect blend of performance and practicality, ideal for those who love driving but need everyday usability. Whether you’re navigating city streets or carving up backroads, this GTI delivers an exceptional experience.</p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=V5nFO3XNAZkLHIh2%2BG3S9kTjZzbP1ZC%2B><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

134,363 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Autobahn

Watch This Vehicle
12113003

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Autobahn

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1737491879
  2. 1737491881
  3. 1737491896
  4. 1737491900
  5. 1737491904
  6. 1737491910
  7. 1737491913
  8. 1737491916
  9. 1737491918
  10. 1737491921
  11. 1737491923
  12. 1737491933
  13. 1737491937
  14. 1737491939
  15. 1737491941
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,363KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,363 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 6-Speed Manual – Performance Meets Style

Experience the thrill of driving with this 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn, featuring a 6-speed manual transmission that puts you in complete control. This sporty hatchback combines performance, practicality, and premium features, making it a standout choice for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike.

Key Features:
  • Engine: Turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder for a dynamic driving experience
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual for precision and engagement
  • Trim Level: Autobahn – top-tier luxury and performance features
  • Interior: Leather seating, heated front seats, and a sunroof for comfort and style
  • Technology: Touchscreen navigation system, premium audio, and advanced connectivity options
  • Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and parking sensors
Highlights:
  • Agile handling and responsive steering for an engaging drive
  • Practical hatchback design with ample cargo space
  • Legendary VW quality and engineering

This Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn is a perfect blend of performance and practicality, ideal for those who love driving but need everyday usability. Whether you’re navigating city streets or carving up backroads, this GTI delivers an exceptional experience.

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Volkswagen Golf Autobahn 134,363 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EASY LOANS WARRANTY AVAILABLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Honda Odyssey EASY LOANS WARRANTY AVAILABLE 161,554 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Coupe for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Coupe 110,995 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf