2015 Volkswagen Golf

40,249 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

TSI S 5M W/SUNROOF

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S 5M W/SUNROOF

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

40,249KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8118334
  • Stock #: AZ022
  • VIN: 3VW117AU5FM099879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,249 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI *Rebuilt Status* featuring Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Call or text any time 403-680-9700

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

