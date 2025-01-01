Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=68><strong data-start=0 data-end=66>2015 Volkswagen Jetta – Clean Carfax, Low KMs, Fully Serviced!</strong></p><p data-start=70 data-end=387>This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a rare find – Clean Carfax, low kilometers, and an impressive 20 documented dealer service records showing how well it’s been cared for. Equipped with a fun-to-drive 5-speed manual transmission, it delivers both engaging performance and outstanding fuel efficiency.</p><p data-start=389 data-end=527>Originally from BC, this Jetta has just completed its Out of Province inspection here in Alberta and is ready for her new owner!</p><p> </p><p data-start=529 data-end=1058><strong data-start=532 data-end=558>Highlights & Features:</strong><br data-start=558 data-end=561 /><strong data-start=563 data-end=591>1.8L Turbocharged Engine</strong> – Smooth power with great economy<br data-start=625 data-end=628 /><strong data-start=630 data-end=661>5-Speed Manual Transmission</strong> – Engaging driving experience<br data-start=691 data-end=694 /><strong data-start=696 data-end=725>20 Dealer Service Records</strong> – Exceptional maintenance history<br data-start=759 data-end=762 /><strong data-start=764 data-end=790>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Stay connected on the go<br data-start=817 data-end=820 /><strong data-start=822 data-end=859>Air Conditioning & Cruise Control</strong> – Comfort for every drive<br data-start=885 data-end=888 /><strong data-start=890 data-end=924>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</strong> – Convenient and easy to use<br data-start=953 data-end=956 /><strong data-start=958 data-end=974>Clean Carfax</strong> – Accident-free peace of mind<br data-start=1004 data-end=1007 /><strong data-start=1009 data-end=1020>Low KMs</strong> – Gently driven and well maintained</p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!</p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca/finance><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=http://www.carzonecalgary.ca><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

161,069 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline | Clean Carfax, Low KMs, Fully Serviced!

Watch This Vehicle
12850646

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline | Clean Carfax, Low KMs, Fully Serviced!

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1754941072813
  2. 1754941073364
  3. 1754941073823
  4. 1754941074340
  5. 1754941074742
  6. 1754941075142
  7. 1754941075571
  8. 1754941075999
  9. 1754941076416
  10. 1754941076878
  11. 1754941077318
  12. 1754941077774
  13. 1754941078202
  14. 1754941078610
  15. 1754941079029
  16. 1754941079483
  17. 1754941079956
  18. 1754941080368
  19. 1754941080767
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,069KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,069 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Jetta – Clean Carfax, Low KMs, Fully Serviced!

This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a rare find – Clean Carfax, low kilometers, and an impressive 20 documented dealer service records showing how well it’s been cared for. Equipped with a fun-to-drive 5-speed manual transmission, it delivers both engaging performance and outstanding fuel efficiency.

Originally from BC, this Jetta has just completed its Out of Province inspection here in Alberta and is ready for her new owner!

 

Highlights & Features:
1.8L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth power with great economy
5-Speed Manual Transmission – Engaging driving experience
20 Dealer Service Records – Exceptional maintenance history
Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected on the go
Air Conditioning & Cruise Control – Comfort for every drive
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors – Convenient and easy to use
Clean Carfax – Accident-free peace of mind
Low KMs – Gently driven and well maintained

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2015 Porsche Macan S | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Porsche Macan S | LOW KM | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER 75,291 KM $28,990 + GST
Used 2015 Audi A3 2.0t Technik S-Line for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Audi A3 2.0t Technik S-Line 173,213 KM $19,990 + GST
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4WD for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4WD 192,892 KM $24,990 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2015 Volkswagen Jetta