$11,990+ GST
Location
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,069 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Jetta – Clean Carfax, Low KMs, Fully Serviced!
This 2015 Volkswagen Jetta is a rare find – Clean Carfax, low kilometers, and an impressive 20 documented dealer service records showing how well it’s been cared for. Equipped with a fun-to-drive 5-speed manual transmission, it delivers both engaging performance and outstanding fuel efficiency.
Originally from BC, this Jetta has just completed its Out of Province inspection here in Alberta and is ready for her new owner!
Highlights & Features:
1.8L Turbocharged Engine – Smooth power with great economy
5-Speed Manual Transmission – Engaging driving experience
20 Dealer Service Records – Exceptional maintenance history
Bluetooth Connectivity – Stay connected on the go
Air Conditioning & Cruise Control – Comfort for every drive
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors – Convenient and easy to use
Clean Carfax – Accident-free peace of mind
Low KMs – Gently driven and well maintained
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
