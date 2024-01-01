$15,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Volkswagen Passat
1.8T COMFORTLINE BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER
2015 Volkswagen Passat
1.8T COMFORTLINE BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,341KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1VWBS7A32FC061309
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 131,341 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT COMFORTLINE WITH 131341 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, CD, RADIO, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Interm...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2006 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class 5.0L 140,905 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 97,069 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 108,270 KM $15,488 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
Call Dealer
403-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2015 Volkswagen Passat