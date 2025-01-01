$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine will keep you going. This Volkswagen Tiguan has the following options: Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Philadelphia Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 235/55R17 H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, and Streaming Audio. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
