2016 Acura ILX

98,790 KM

Details Description Features

$78

+ tax & licensing
$78

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

2016 Acura ILX

2016 Acura ILX

8-Spd AT w/ Premium Package

2016 Acura ILX

8-Spd AT w/ Premium Package

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

$78

+ taxes & licensing

98,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7595695
  • Stock #: AA0449
  • VIN: 19UDE2F76GA801086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,790 KM

Vehicle Description

$78.00/Weekly based on sales price $19,995.00 with zero downpayment, interest rate at 4.99% and 72 Month Term.

Excellent condition 2016 Acura ILX Premium! This sedan features Leather Interior, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Subwoofer
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

