2016 Audi A8

124,211 KM

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A8

L QUATTRO | FULLY LOADED | HEATED REAR SEATS |CARPLAY

2016 Audi A8

L QUATTRO | FULLY LOADED | HEATED REAR SEATS |CARPLAY

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,211KM
VIN WAU43AFD2GN015747

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,211 KM

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Interior

Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Illuminated Rear Visor Mirror
Alcantara Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Passenger Seat
6 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic and Audi pre sense rear
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System

Metallic Paint
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Engine Oil Cooler
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
82 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
3.20 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 190 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel

Residual heat recirculation
Auxiliary rear heater
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
630w Premium Amplifier
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: sport program and manual shift mode
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 6 12V DC Power Outlets
Engine: 4.0L TFSI 8 Cylinder 450 HP

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2016 Audi A8