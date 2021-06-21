Menu
2016 Audi Q5

144,440 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2.0T Premium Quattro

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

144,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7436561
  • Stock #: AA0419
  • VIN: wa1c2afp6ga136231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2016 Audi Q5! This AWD SUV features Leather Interior, Heated Seats/Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Aluminum Wheels, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
DEEP TINTED GLASS
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Subwoofer
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Voice Activated Telephone
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

