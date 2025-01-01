Menu
2016 Audi S3 2.0T Progressiv Quattro

The 2016 Audi S3 Progressiv delivers exhilarating performance in a compact luxury sedan. With a turbocharged engine, sharp handling, and Quattro All-Wheel Drive, it’s built for drivers who crave precision and confidence—wrapped in a refined and sporty design.</p><p data-start=405 data-end=428><strong data-start=405 data-end=426>Features include:</strong></p><ul data-start=429 data-end=1067><li data-start=429 data-end=508><p data-start=431 data-end=508>2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 292HP and 280 lb-ft of torque</p></li><li data-start=509 data-end=564><p data-start=511 data-end=564>6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission</p></li><li data-start=565 data-end=625><p data-start=567 data-end=625>Quattro All-Wheel Drive for superb traction and handling</p></li><li data-start=626 data-end=685><p data-start=628 data-end=685>Sport-tuned suspension for a dynamic driving experience</p></li><li data-start=686 data-end=743><p data-start=688 data-end=743>Leather sport seats with power adjustment and heating</p></li><li data-start=744 data-end=801><p data-start=746 data-end=801>Flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddle shifters</p></li><li data-start=802 data-end=841><p data-start=804 data-end=841>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=842 data-end=916><p data-start=844 data-end=916>Audi MMI infotainment with 7 display, Bluetooth®, and satellite radio</p></li><li data-start=917 data-end=957><p data-start=919 data-end=957>Rearview camera with parking sensors</p></li><li data-start=958 data-end=1021><p data-start=960 data-end=1021>LED headlights and taillights for a modern, aggressive look</p></li><li data-start=1022 data-end=1067><p data-start=1024 data-end=1067>18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires</p></li></ul><p data-start=1069 data-end=1185>Ideal for enthusiasts who want Audi luxury, compact practicality, and turbocharged thrills—all in one sleek package.</p><p data-start=1187 data-end=1289><strong data-start=1187 data-end=1256>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment.</strong><br data-start=1256 data-end=1259 /><strong data-start=1259 data-end=1289>AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

VIN WAUB1GFF6G1085566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,043 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Audi S3 2.0T Progressiv Quattro

The 2016 Audi S3 Progressiv delivers exhilarating performance in a compact luxury sedan. With a turbocharged engine, sharp handling, and Quattro All-Wheel Drive, it’s built for drivers who crave precision and confidence—wrapped in a refined and sporty design.

Features include:

  • 2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 292HP and 280 lb-ft of torque

  • 6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission

  • Quattro All-Wheel Drive for superb traction and handling

  • Sport-tuned suspension for a dynamic driving experience

  • Leather sport seats with power adjustment and heating

  • Flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddle shifters

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Audi MMI infotainment with 7" display, Bluetooth®, and satellite radio

  • Rearview camera with parking sensors

  • LED headlights and taillights for a modern, aggressive look

  • 18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires

Ideal for enthusiasts who want Audi luxury, compact practicality, and turbocharged thrills—all in one sleek package.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment.
AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

