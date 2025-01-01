$24,997+ GST
2016 Audi S3
2.0T Progressiv | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
2016 Audi S3
2.0T Progressiv | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$24,997
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,043 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2016 Audi S3 2.0T Progressiv Quattro
The 2016 Audi S3 Progressiv delivers exhilarating performance in a compact luxury sedan. With a turbocharged engine, sharp handling, and Quattro All-Wheel Drive, it’s built for drivers who crave precision and confidence—wrapped in a refined and sporty design.
Features include:
2.0L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 292HP and 280 lb-ft of torque
6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission
Quattro All-Wheel Drive for superb traction and handling
Sport-tuned suspension for a dynamic driving experience
Leather sport seats with power adjustment and heating
Flat-bottom sport steering wheel with paddle shifters
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Audi MMI infotainment with 7" display, Bluetooth®, and satellite radio
Rearview camera with parking sensors
LED headlights and taillights for a modern, aggressive look
18-inch alloy wheels with performance tires
Ideal for enthusiasts who want Audi luxury, compact practicality, and turbocharged thrills—all in one sleek package.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment.
AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
(403) 909-8666